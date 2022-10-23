39-year-old man killed in collision in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County police are investigating a collision that left one person dead.

On Saturday at 8:42 p.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a call in the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road for reports of a pedestrian struck.

When they arrived, they located a 39-year-old man in the roadway that had been struck by at least one vehicle, which remained at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

The name of the victim has not been released.