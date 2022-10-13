31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties for the Endless Summer Cruisin' event.

Among them was a Columbia man charged in a hit-and-run, after he allegedly was driving negligently and spinning his wheels. He was ordered held without bond.

The event brought thousands of car enthusiasts to Ocean City last week, said police, and the town designated a "Special Event Zone" to further crack down on violations.

Police said they arrested the following people during the special enforcement period:

– Ryan Parham, 38, of Columbia, was ordered held without bond after allegedly causing a hit-and-run and causing multiple traffic violations, including purposely skidding, spinning his wheels, and exhibition driving. He was charged with first-degree assault, failing to stop at an accident that caused injury, second-degree assault, excess noise, spinning wheels, and other violations.

– Eric Swick, 18, of Salisbury, for DUI, DWI, failing to stop at a red light, and other driving violations. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Nancy Lancione, 65, of Ocean City, on a bench warrant.

– Isaiah Robinson, 24, of Fleetwood, Pa., for "exhibition driving" in a special event zone, driving in a manner intended to cause excessive noise, and driving without an exhaust muffler system. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Jaden Maddox, 18, of Salisbury, on three counts of "fighting knife" charges, and driving without a license. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Taylor Fowlkes, 22, of Sykesville, for having a concealed deadly weapon and "fighting knife." He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Levi Robey, 26, of Eldersburg, for disorderly conduct. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Micah Hoerr, 21, of Airville, Pa., was charged with having an open container and exhibition driving. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Robert Lane, 42, of Hagerstown, was charged with exhibition driving, causing excessive noise with the vehicle, and other traffic violations. He was released on $3,000 bail.

– Bert Miller, 53, of Halethorpe, was charged with exhibition driving-related charges, including endangering the safety of others. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Jesse Miller, 26, of Madisonville, Tenn., was charged with trespassing. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Philip Whaley, 38, of Salisbury, was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree assault, and obstructing/hindering law enforcement. He was released on $3,000 bail.

– Michele Ornelas, 46, of Fayetteville, N.C., was charged with not turning on headlights and driving without a license. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Erica McClain, 28, of Kennett Square, Pa., was charged on a warrant for being a fugitive and was ordered held without bond.

– Isaiah Singleton, 18, of Accomack, Va., was charged with having a loaded gun in his vehicle, failing to stop at a red light, and other driving and gun-related violations. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Douglas Hall Sr., 58, of Seaford, Del., was charged with speeding in a special event zone, DUI, and other driving offenses. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Boburkhon Naberaev, 21, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He was ordered held without bond.

– Alexander Wilson, 26, of Smyrna, Del., was charged with exhibition driving and related offenses (excessive noise, etc.). He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Alexander Mister, 21, of Georgetown, Del., was ordered held without bond after being arrested on an unspecified warrant from another agency.

– Patrick Claro, 30, of Ocean City, was charged with DUI and DWI, along with other driving violations. He was released on $3,500 bond.

– Nicholas Ellis, 33, of Ocean City, was charged with resisting arrest, "fighting knife," disorderly conduct, and having an electronic weapon. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Kevin Holderman, 58, of Catasauqua, Pa., was charged with exhibition-driving-related charges, DUI and DWI. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Dustin Wilson, 18, of Camden, Del., was charged with disorderly conduct and failing to obey a reasonable and lawful order. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Carlos Diaz, 30, of Cambridge, was charged with drug possession, and driving violations. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Alusine Jah, 30, of Baltimore, was charged with using a false government ID, resisting arrest, making a false statement to an officer, and related offenses, including having a fictitious license. He was ordered held without bond.

– Joni Williamson, 40, of Berlin, was charged with DUI, DWI, trying to flee police, causing a hit-and-run, and other driving violations. She was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Ryan Goff, 20, Mount Airy, was charged with DUI, DWI, having an open container, and driving violations. He was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Ashley Rapolla, 28, Baltimore, was charged with DUI, DWI, negligent driving, and related charges. She was released on her own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Hannah Brown, 21, of Hillcrest Heights, was charged with DUI, DWI, reckless driving, and related charges. She was released on her own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Shawn Johnson Jr, 23, Baltimore, was charged with "fighting knife" and was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.

– Desirae Jolley, 27, of Salisbury, was charged with driving without a license and was released on his own recognizance after being seen by a court commissioner.