30-year-old shot and killed in Charles County, suspect in custody

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 01, 2023
CHARLES COUNTY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday in La Plata.

Officers responded to the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road at 4:06pm.

Police arrived and located a victim, 30-year-old Donnell Hawkins, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses described the suspect and an officer located him on foot nearby. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Cordell Spicer.

Police say the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Spicer is currently being held without bond. No motive has been determined.

