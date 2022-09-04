30-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in South Baltimore.

Around 4:20 p.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Church Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 30-year-old man laying on the ground and the motorcycle was about 100-feet away.

Police say medics arrived and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

There's no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

C.R.A.S..H Team investigators have assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at (410) 936-2606.

