30+ vehicles egged in Cecil County on Christmas

ELKTON, Md. — Cecil County law enforcement have arrested someone accused of egging more than 30 vehicles in Elkton over Christmas.

It happened at about 3 a.m. Dec. 25, in the Stonegate/Iron Hill apartment complex in Elkton.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said they're looking for others who were involved in the vandalism. They did not identify the suspect but said the suspect is facing multiple charges.

They're asking anyone with video, or whose car was hit, to contact Dep. Cheezum at andrew.cheezum@ccdps.org and use case number 22-2272. You can also PM them on their Facebook page.