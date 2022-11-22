3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Danshell Sade Jamillah Even on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.

The investigation by the Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit revealed that Evon was driving her 2015 Kia Optima at a high rate of speed on Southbound Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive, before colliding with a 1997 Ford F-150, towing a utility trailer.

According to police, the driver was trying to make a left turn from Atherton Drive onto northbound Connecticut Avenue.

Both Ford occupants suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

Two 13-year-olds, who were occupants of the Kia, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The daughter of Evon, who was identified as Dreamie Dior Jackson, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Evon's charges include manslaughter by vehicle, child abuse, child neglect, and second-degree assault.

A trial date has not yet been set.