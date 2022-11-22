Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted

Pedestrian dead after car crash near Patapsco Ave.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
Pedestrian dead after car crash near Patapsco Ave.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 16:24:46-05

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Danshell Sade Jamillah Even on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.

The investigation by the Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit revealed that Evon was driving her 2015 Kia Optima at a high rate of speed on Southbound Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive, before colliding with a 1997 Ford F-150, towing a utility trailer.

According to police, the driver was trying to make a left turn from Atherton Drive onto northbound Connecticut Avenue.

Both Ford occupants suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

Two 13-year-olds, who were occupants of the Kia, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The daughter of Evon, who was identified as Dreamie Dior Jackson, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Evon's charges include manslaughter by vehicle, child abuse, child neglect, and second-degree assault.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices