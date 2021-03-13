3-year-old found unconscious, unresponsive in October died from narcotics intoxication

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say a 3-year-old who was found unconscious and unresponsive at a home in October of last year died from narcotics intoxication.

Officers responded to the home on October 2nd to render aid to the three year old.

In March of 2021, medical examiners informed homicide detectives that the child died from narcotics intoxication and that her death is being ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.