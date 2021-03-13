Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3-year-old found unconscious, unresponsive in October died from narcotics intoxication

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 7:45 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 19:45:11-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say a 3-year-old who was found unconscious and unresponsive at a home in October of last year died from narcotics intoxication.

Officers responded to the home on October 2nd to render aid to the three year old.

In March of 2021, medical examiners informed homicide detectives that the child died from narcotics intoxication and that her death is being ruled a homicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020