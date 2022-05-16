3 teens sought in armed robbery at Arundel Mills Mall Saturday evening

HANOVER, Md. — Three teens attacked and robbed two people at gunpoint after following them around Arundel Mills Mall Saturday night, police said.

Officers from Anne Arundel County police responded at about 11:45 p.m. May 14 for a robbery report.

The three suspects approached the victims several times while walking in and around the mall, said police. The victims realized they were being followed and started running. The suspects caught up to them, and one of the suspects punched one of the victims in the head and robbed them.

The suspect showed the victim a handgun inside a backpack and threatened to shoot the victim if they said anything, said police.

The second victim was punched, pushed to the ground, and their property was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.