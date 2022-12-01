3 teens crash stolen Towson car in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — Three Anne Arundel County teens are accused of getting in a crash in a car that was stolen from Towson.

The crash happened in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon, at about 3:10 p.m., on Ritchie Highway and Jumpers Hole Road, reported Anne Arundel County police.

The three boys, who are all 17, were in a white Hyundai Elantra when they allegedly ran the red light and hit another vehicle. The suspects ran away; police apprehended two of them quickly, and the third was found hiding in a wooded area. Two of the suspects are from Glen Burnie and one is from Pasadena.

No injuries were reported.

The Hyundai had been reported stolen out of Towson.

