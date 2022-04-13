3 teens charged in armed carjacking, attempted robbery at Millersville gun shop

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Three teens were arrested in Millersville after they allegedly carjacked someone, then drove the vehicle into a nearby gun shop.

Anne Arundel County police said they arrested a 15-year-old from Clinton, Prince George's County, who was armed with a loaded handgun; a 16-year-old from College Park; and a 16-year-old from Laurel.

Police found the three suspects inside Worth A Shot gun shop on Veterans Highway at about 3:30 a.m. April 13, after a burglary alarm went off. The suspects had apparently crashed the stolen vehicle into the business and were trying to steal guns from the display cases, said police.

One suspect was apprehended at the scene; the other two fled and were apprehended nearby.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen in an armed carjacking a few hours earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-4700.