3 people stabbed in Frederick County, police say 'not a random act of violence'

Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:03 PM, Oct 23, 2022
FREDERICK COUNTY  — Frederick County police are investigating a stabbing incident that left three people injured.

On Sunday, October 23 at 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 100 block of North Market for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, police located three victims suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds, they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe that an altercation occurred involving the victims before the incident, making this a possible targeted incident.

Anyone with any information can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477).

