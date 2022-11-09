3 Marylanders infected with Listeria, 1 death reported according to CDC

BALTIMORE — According to a report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, three Marylanders have been infected by the bacteria known as Listeria. They're also reporting that one person has died from the bacteria as well.

16 people from six different states have been infected with the outbreak strain. The sick people range in age from 38 to 92 years and 62% are male.

The only death has come from Maryland, but one person got sick during their pregnancy, resulting in pregnancy loss.

An investigation revealed the source of the outbreak to be contaminated food in delis. People recall eating things like sliced meat or cheese from a deli before getting sick.

According to the CDC, Listeria can cause severe illness when the bacteria is spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from the bacteria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death.

Symptoms start within two weeks after eating contaminated food. People who are not pregnant may experience headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Pregnant people experience the same symptoms, but the bacteria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth.

A person is at higher risk for severe Listeria illness if they're pregnant, at least 65-years-old, or have a weakened immune system.

If you are at higher risk, the CDC says: