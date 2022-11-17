$2k reward offered to ID pair of suspects seen on video attacking, robbing woman

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need help identifying a pair of suspects seen on video assaulting and robbing a woman.

In the video, a man and woman are walking together along the 100 block of E. Mount Royal Avenue.

As the two cross paths with a woman passing by, the guy bum-rushes and shoves her to the ground.

The female suspect appears to then steal something from the fallen victim, before running off.



Police say the attack happened around 10:30pm on October 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.