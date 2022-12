BEL AIR, Md. — A $2,000 is currently being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in an armed carjacking/kidnapping that occurred on Tuesday.

The victim was taken at gunpoint by the suspect and was not injured.

The suspect was last seen driving the victim's vehicle, a gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata, with a Maryland tag.

If you have any information on the incident or the suspect, you are urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.