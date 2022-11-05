$2K reward for information leading to an arrest in an unarmed robbery

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are seeking the identity of a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened back in October.

On October 18, around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of I-83 and East Fayette Street for a report of an unarmed robbery.

Detectives believe that the suspect frequents the area as a squeegee worker.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.