27 of 92 sick dogs die after being seized from "Don't Be a Bully" in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — For a second time in just over a month, Baltimore County Animal Services has seized dozens of sickly dogs from an organization who claims to be a rescue and adoption agency.

On August 3, officials recovered 44 dogs from the "Don't Be a Bully" organization.

The majority were suffering from symptoms of canine distemper---a highly-contagious and deadly respiratory virus.

Others appeared dehydrated, emaciated or underweight.

A litter of the puppies in the group also tested positive for parvovirus. Unfortunately 12 of the 44 dogs have since died.

County health officials say distemper can spread to other animals through the air by coughing or sneezing, and also by sharing food or water bowls.

Parvovirus is transmitted through direct contact with an infected animal, contaminated feces, as well as shared equipment.

Pet owners who may have adopted a dog from "Don't Be a Bully," are urged to seek immediate veterinary care.

Back on June 28, the county recovered an additional 48 dogs from the same organization. Of those, 15 died from similar illness.

In total 92 dogs have been recovered from "Don't Be a Bully," 27 of which have died.

