26-year-old man charged with murder of a male found in vehicle on Griffis Avenue

Posted at 5:45 PM, Oct 05, 2022
BALTIMORE  — Baltimore City Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Carlos Pearson in connection to a shooting in September.

The victim, 23-year-old Quincy Harris, was found unresponsive in his vehicle on the 1900 block of Griffis Avenue.

Harris had succumbed to apparent gunshot wounds.

No motive has been released.

Pearson has been charged with First Degree Murder and is being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility, without bail.

