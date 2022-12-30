25-year-old man dies in Lochearn house fire

LOCHEARN, Md. — A 25-year-old man died after a fire started accidentally in the kitchen of a Lochearn home Thursday night, reported Baltimore County Fire Department.

It was the second fatal fire in Baltimore County on Thursday, after an 85-year-old man died in a Sparrows Point fire that morning.

Fire and police units were called to a fire at about 11:39 p.m. Dec. 29 to Cedar Drive near Carol Road.

A woman told firefighters that her brother, James Dozier, was still on the second floor, "trapped in his bedroom."

He was rescued in critical condition, and ultimately died, said the fire department.

The fire department said the fire originated in the kitchen and was determined to be accidental.