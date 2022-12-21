25-year-old charged in connection with a garage fire in Aberdeen

HARFORD COUNTY — Aberdeen police have arrested 25-year-old Jacob Hickman in connection with a garage fire at an elderly residents home.

On October 19, just before 4:00 a.m., the Aberdeen Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to the 300 block of Carter Street for the fire.

Firefighters arrived and discovered a one-car, detached garage on fire. According to fire officials, the fire was so intense that it caused significant damage to the neighbors garage and the vehicle next door.

The fire was put out in five minute and it took 25 firefighters to control the blaze. The garage was lost with a total cost of $100,000 in damages.

After an investigation from Deputy State Fire Marshals, along with K9 Kachina and surveillance video, their initial conclusion was the fire was an act of arson.

After multiple interviews, their investigation eventually led them to Hickman as the suspect. There has been no motive determined and there has been no connection established between the suspect and the victim.

Hickman has been charged with two counts of second-degree arson, two counts of first-degree malicious burning, two counts of malicious destruction of property of our $1,000, second and fourth-degree burglary. and trespassing on private property.

Hick is currently being held on a $7,500 bond.