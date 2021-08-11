Watch
25 people displaced after lightning strike causes two alarm fire at Germantown condo building

Pete Piringer, @mcfrsPIO
Posted at 2:36 PM, Aug 11, 2021
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A Germantown condominium building was struck by lightning Tuesday, causing a two alarm fire that left more than two dozen residents displaced.

It happened around 5pm at the Millhaven Condos located off Great Seneca Highway.

Everyone inside was able to safely evacuate the three story complex, including several pets who crews helped rescue.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

It's estimated the fire caused $2.5 million in damage.

Montgomery County's Office of Emergency Management is working with the Red Cross to assist victims of the fire.

