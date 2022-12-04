23YO man killed following a series of hit-and-runs on I-95

LAUREL, Md. — Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Prince George's County Sunday.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 9:50 a.m. Troopers responded to the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector for a report of a pedestrian struck.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black or grey Nissan Altima hit 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia while he and a woman was having a discussion on the shoulder of the road.

Following the first hit, the victim was then hit by an unknown tractor-trailer.

Both vehicles did not stop after hitting Burke.

A third vehicle, a Honda CRV, struck Burke, but that driver pulled over to the shoulder and called 911.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information crash is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101.