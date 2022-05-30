23-year-old man found shot to death in Bel Air-area apartment

BEL AIR, Md. — A 23-year-old man was found shot to death in a Bel Air-area apartment complex this morning, said the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to North Fountain Green Road near Enterprise Court at about 5:25 a.m. Monday.

They found the victim inside an apartment, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act.

The victim's identity has not been released yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Reynolds, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3502. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.