Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

23-year-old charged after stabbing and killing man in East Baltimore

Baltimore County Police identify Dundalk shooting victim
Jeff Hager
Baltimore County Police identify Dundalk shooting victim
Baltimore County Police identify Dundalk shooting victim
Posted at 7:54 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 20:05:02-04

BALTIMORE  — Jayquann Bridgeman, 23, has been charged with first and second degree murder for stabbing and killing a 43-year-old man.

Around 1:08 a.m., officers responded to a boarding house in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue for serious cutting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where they died a short time later.

Detectives quickly identified Bridgeman as the suspect.

Jayquann Bridgeman .jpeg

He's being charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019