23-year-old charged after stabbing and killing man in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Jayquann Bridgeman, 23, has been charged with first and second degree murder for stabbing and killing a 43-year-old man.

Around 1:08 a.m., officers responded to a boarding house in the 1400 block of N. Central Avenue for serious cutting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where they died a short time later.

Detectives quickly identified Bridgeman as the suspect.

Baltimore Police Department

He's being charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, and assault with a deadly weapon.