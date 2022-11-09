Watch Now
21-year-old detainee found dead in Central Booking cell on Monday

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 3:17 PM, Nov 09, 2022
BALTIMORE — Correctional officers found a 21-year-old Central Booking detainee dead in his cell early Monday morning.

the detainee is identified as Cortez Johnson.

Officers found Johnson unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning before 7:00 a.m., they immediately began lifesaving efforts and call 911.

Baltimore city paramedics arrived and continued resuscitation efforts, but Johnson was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

According to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

The cause and manner of the death have not yet been determined.

