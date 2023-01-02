21-year-old arrested after assaulting an Anne Arundel County Police officer

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — An officer was assaulted early Sunday morning while investigating a domestic dispute.

The call for service was made at 1:45am in the 400 block of Glen View Court in Arnold.

While attempting to investigate the call, a man, who had nothing to do with the call, began to act disorderly and started to interfere with the investigation.

Officers asked the original victim to walk away with them in an attempt to finish their call and diffuse the situation. The suspect followed the group outside and continued to interfere.

Police then told the man, 21-year-old Edgardo Bonilla, that he was under arrest, he began to resist by pulling way and not following commands.

The suspect began pulling an officer's vest. One officer suffered serious but non-life threatening injures.

Bonilla was arrested and charged.