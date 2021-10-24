20th Annual 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk held in-person since pandemic started

BALTIMORE — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Today marked the 20th annual 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk.

The event was back in person this year, after it was held virtually because of the pandemic.

The walk was free to attend, and any donation will go towards finding a cure.

Breast cancer is now the most common cancer diagnosed in the world and is the second leading cause of death among women in the U.S.

In Maryland this year, Approximately 5400 women will be diagnosed, and 860 women will die of the disease.