Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

20th Annual 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk held in-person since pandemic started

items.[0].videoTitle
Breast Cancer walk held in-person for first time since pandemic
Posted at 7:33 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 19:33:11-04

BALTIMORE — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Today marked the 20th annual 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk.

The event was back in person this year, after it was held virtually because of the pandemic.

The walk was free to attend, and any donation will go towards finding a cure.

Breast cancer is now the most common cancer diagnosed in the world and is the second leading cause of death among women in the U.S.

In Maryland this year, Approximately 5400 women will be diagnosed, and 860 women will die of the disease.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019