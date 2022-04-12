2022 legislative session wraps up

ANNAPOLIS — For the first time since 2018, balloons dropped to celebrate Sine Die, the end of another legislative session. It was a session that found Democrats and Republicans happy.

"Not only was it a successful session, it was a historic session," said Senate President Bill Ferguson. "We are very pleased with the session generally," said Governor Larry Hogan. "I think it was our best session after eight years. We're successful at accomplishing nearly everything we wanted to accomplish."

With a $7 billion excess in state coffers legislators had a lot to work with. A major climate change bill was passed that should help with green house gases emissions in Maryland. Ghost guns were made illegal but the governors hard stance of violent crime failed in a year when violence is rising in Baltimore.

"At the end of the day, I think we invested in the right way," Governor Hogan said. "One single bill will not solve crime. "

The governor has tried to pass a retirement tax bill for seniors for years and was able to get a pass this year recreational marijuana will be put to the vote by Marylanders in the upcoming election. Law makers strengthen the states cybersecurity by creating a centralized network. The governor had one last message to law makers that did not get his violent crime bill passed.

With the 2022 session in the books, lawmakers will head home and start campaigning for it is an election year and with an election year and some lawmakers deciding to retire we will have to see who will be back for the 2023 session.