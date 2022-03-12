2022 is officially proclaimed as "The Year of Harriet Tubman"

CHURCH CREEK, Md. — The year 2022 gets a new title Saturday during the fifth anniversary of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center.

Governor Hogan made the announcement at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center in Church Creek, which serves as the kick-off to a full weekend of 200th birthday celebrations honoring the Underground Railroad's most renowned conductor.

"I want to encourage all Marylanders to take time this year to come here to visit Dorchester County, to travel the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Scenic Byway, to visit the countless immersive exhibits, which cover every period of Harriet Tubman's life from slavery to freedom, or to come see the amazing artifacts from the Ben Ross cabin site, which was confirmed just last fall to have been the home of Harriet Tubman's father," said Governor Hogan.

The park has been open since 2017. Despite a prolonged hiatus and limited capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the park has received over 300,000 visitors from across 70 countries.

In addition, more than 18,000 youth have been sworn in as Harriet Tubman State Park Junior Rangers.

"This bicentennial year is a perfect time for people to experience Harriet Tubman's life and legacy by touring the byway and visiting our 17-acre state park and visitors center," said Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The park will include programs and interactive experiences on Harriet Tubman's life, surrounded by a landscape that looks much like it did during her time.

Other Maryland attractions with permanent exhibits on Harriet Tubman include the Banneker-Douglass Museum, Great Blacks in Wax Museum, Harriet Tubman Museum & Education Center, and the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History.