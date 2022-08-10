Watch Now
20-year-old Severn man dies in Tuesday evening motorcycle crash

Posted at 9:34 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 09:34:39-04

SEVERN, Md. — A 20-year-old Severn man has died following a Tuesday evening motorcycle crash.

Anne Arundel County Police say Lucas Giovanni Ross was riding a Kawasaki southbound on Telegraph Road when he struck an Acura at the intersection of Buckingham Place.

The Acura was apparently in the intersection trying to make a left turn onto Telegraph Road, despite having a flashing red signal.

Ross reportedly had a flashing yellow signal. He later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Acura was not injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause.

