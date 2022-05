ELKTON, Md. — A 2-year-old was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after drowning on Memorial Day according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.

The office and paramedics responded to a residence in the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m. on Monday.

A deputy saw the victim and immediately performed CPR.

The child was taken to A.I. Dupont Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead this morning.

This investigation is currently ongoing.