Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2-year-old child among those shot in DC Tuesday night

items.[0].image.alt
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 10:44 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 22:44:30-04

WASHINGTON, DC. — DC Police say a 2-year-old child was injured in a shooting Tuesday night.

According to Chief Robert Contee, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Howard Road just after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds. Both of them have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say at this time they believe the injuries are non-life threatening.

A third individual also showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019