2 women steal $6,000+ of items from Ulta in Ocean City

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. — Two women stole $6,350 worth of merchandise within 10 minutes from an Ulta Beauty store in West Ocean City early Saturday evening.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspects, who entered the store, in the White Marlin Mall on Ocean Gateway, at 5:57 p.m. July 2.

The suspects put the merchandise inside two Target bags, and left the store. They were seen in a gray sedan (possibly a Chrysler 300c) with Pennsylvania tags.

One of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie with "Women Empower Women" on the front, and checkered sleeves, as well as black shorts. She was carrying a black satchel.

The second suspect had a graphic T-shirt, leggings, and a tan satchel. She had braided hair.

Both suspects are described as black women, 18 to 25 years old, average build, and between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Lee with the Worcester County Sheriff's Office at 410-632-1112.