2 wild Assateague horses cross to the mainland, in "very unusual" incident

ASSATEAGUE, Md. — Two wild horses from Assateague Island ended up on the mainland Wednesday afternoon - an extremely rare incident that park officials say was caused by visitors and cars who illegally crowded the animals.

The horses crossed over the Rt. 611 Verrazano bridge, and were corralled about half a mile after they got onto the mainland, reported Assateague officials on Facebook. The horses were put in a trailer and returned safely.

No one was injured, but officials said they're very concerned about the incident.

A witness said that illegally-stopped visitors and vehicles blocked in the horses, who "were in an already excited and agitated state," which cut them off from the island.

The only other time wild horses were known to cross the bridge was once, decades ago, "for reasons not entirely known." They call this incident "a very unusual and very uncommon occurrence."

Officials said in the Facebook post: