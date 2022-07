ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two boys were arrested for allegedly assaulting and robbing a victim in an Annapolis High School bathroom on Tuesday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said two 15-year-old boys, both from Annapolis, were arrested.

School administrators told the School Resource Officer about the attack at about 11:20 a.m. July 12.

The victim said the two students assaulted and robbed him of his property; he suffered minor injuries.