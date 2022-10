BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Police Crash Team are investigating a two-vehicle accident that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Around 7:16 p.m., officers arrived to the intersection of York and Stoneleigh Roads for a two-vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they requested medics. Two people were sent to the hospital as a result.

Michael Seitz

Michael Seitz

There's no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

This story will continue to be updated.