TOWSON, Md. — Two people were injured in a hit-and-run near Towson Circle Friday evening, Baltimore County police confirmed on Sunday.

It happened at about 11:45 p.m. July 29. Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Joppa Road just east of the circle, said police.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals.

Police said they would have more details later on Sunday. Stay with us for updates.