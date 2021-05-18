2-month-old dies after suffering blunt force trauma to the head; suspect arrested & charged

BALTIMORE — Suspect responsible for the death of 2-month-old Zorii Pitts has been arrested and charged with murder and child abuse.

On Saturday, at around 8:50 a.m., patrol officers were called to the unit block of South Monastery Avenue for an unresponsive baby.

Once they arrived, officers found 2-month-old Zorii Pitts unresponsive.

Medics arrived and pronounced Pitts dead.

Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy was performed and the death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

On Monday, investigators arrested 33-year-old Darius Williams.

Williams was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with 1st degree murder and 1st & 2nd degree child abuse.