Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

$2 million Lottery scratch-off winner comes forward in Mount Airy

$1 million Lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Baltimore
Lottery Jackpots
John Raoux/AP
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Lottery Jackpots
Posted at 11:25 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 11:25:56-04

BALTIMORE — Two people became millionaires last week playing the Lottery in Maryland.

But so far, only one of the lucky winners have claimed their prize.

That winner cashed in for $2 million after purchasing a Gold Rush scratch off ticket at the Cork ‘N’ Bottle, on Ridge Road in Mount Airy.

However, the Maryland Lottery is still looking for the winner of a $1 million Powerball ticket that was sold September 14 at the Downtown Amoco, on South Hanover Street in Baltimore.

Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019