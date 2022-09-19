$2 million Lottery scratch-off winner comes forward in Mount Airy

BALTIMORE — Two people became millionaires last week playing the Lottery in Maryland.

But so far, only one of the lucky winners have claimed their prize.

That winner cashed in for $2 million after purchasing a Gold Rush scratch off ticket at the Cork ‘N’ Bottle, on Ridge Road in Mount Airy.

However, the Maryland Lottery is still looking for the winner of a $1 million Powerball ticket that was sold September 14 at the Downtown Amoco, on South Hanover Street in Baltimore.

Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.