2 middle-school students charged with conspiring to murder classmate

BERLIN, Md. — A 13-year-old girl brought a knife to her middle school on the Eastern Shore and plotted to kill a classmate, after threatening her on social media, said Worcester County officials in a press conference today.

She and a 12-year-old accomplice who helped her hide the knife are now charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The 13-year-old girl, who attends Berlin Intermediate School, allegedly had an argument with the classmate and posted a picture of a knife on Snapchat targeting the classmate, said the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.

She confessed to bringing the knife to school and asking a classmate to hide it in the woodline of the school so she could stab her classmate during recess.

The Sheriff's Office said:

Before the knife could be hidden, several other students overheard the conversation and immediately reported the information to faculty members.

Investigators recovered a fixed-blade kitchen knife. Both the 13-year-old girl and the 12-year-old are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, as well as conspiracy to commit assault and weapons-related charges.

Officials reassured the public that there is no current threat to any Worcester County school.

Louis Taylor, superintendent of Worcester County schools, also "honored the bravery of several of our students" who reported the threat.

