2 killed, 1 injured, in Cockeysville crash early Sunday

Two men were killed, and a third was injured, in a crash in Cockeysville early Sunday morning.

A 2006 Ford Mustang went off the road at about 2 a.m. Aug. 14, while going east on Cranbrook Road near Greenside Drive, said Baltimore County police.

Investigators determined the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and several trees, then overturned. The driver and a rear passenger were ejected.

Elvis Espinoza, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Salvador Melara, 21, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A front-seat passenger, identified only as a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.