2 injured in Annapolis shooting Sunday

WMAR Staff
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 11, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md.  — A man and woman were injured in a shooting in Annapolis' Robinwood area Sunday night.

Annapolis police responded to Tyler Avenue, at Forest Drive, at about 11:13 p.m. July 10.

They found two people shot inside a home. Investigators determined that the victims were standing outside when they were shot; the woman was shot in her abdomen and the man in his buttocks.

Both were taken to a trauma center and are listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

