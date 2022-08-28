Watch Now
2 children among those critically injured in Anne Arundel County crash

Posted at 2:34 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 14:34:03-04

Two children were critically injured in a serious crash in southern Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, confirmed Anne Arundel County Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash involved two pick-up trucks, just before 1 p.m., on West Chesapeake Beach Road near Sansbury Road in the Owings area.

A total of four people were injured. The two pediatric patients were flown by Medevac helicopter to local trauma centers; they both have critical injuries.

Two adults were also injured. One was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries; a second was driven to a hospital with serious injuries.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

