FREDERICK — Two cats died in a serious house fire in Frederick this morning, reported the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

Two adults and a child weren't home and have been displaced by the fire, which was reported at about 9:27 a.m. on Mountain Laurel Drive in Frederick.

Two cats died in the fire at the two-story home.

Firefighters spent about 45 minutes getting the fire under control. The investigation continues.