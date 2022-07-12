2 Anne Arundel residents charged in Ocean City armed robbery

Two young people from Anne Arundel County - including a 16-year-old - have been charged in an armed robbery in Ocean City last month, as well as crimes in Baltimore County.

Takala Robinson, 19, of Pasadena, and a 16-year-old from Glen Burnie, were arrested in Baltimore County on car-theft and gun charges June 19.

County police found items tying them to a June 15 armed robbery in Ocean City. They have also been charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

The juvenile is being charged as an adult and is now in custody in Baltimore County.

They're allegedly two of three suspects who robbed an 18-year-old man at gunpoint in the area of 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue at about 10:39 p.m. June 15. Some of the victim's items were recovered.

The third suspect has not been apprehended yet.