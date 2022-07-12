Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 Anne Arundel residents charged in Ocean City armed robbery

Ocean City waves
WMAR
Ocean City waves
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 15:17:34-04

Two young people from Anne Arundel County - including a 16-year-old - have been charged in an armed robbery in Ocean City last month, as well as crimes in Baltimore County.

Takala Robinson, 19, of Pasadena, and a 16-year-old from Glen Burnie, were arrested in Baltimore County on car-theft and gun charges June 19.

County police found items tying them to a June 15 armed robbery in Ocean City. They have also been charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

The juvenile is being charged as an adult and is now in custody in Baltimore County.

They're allegedly two of three suspects who robbed an 18-year-old man at gunpoint in the area of 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue at about 10:39 p.m. June 15. Some of the victim's items were recovered.

The third suspect has not been apprehended yet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019