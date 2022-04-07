$2.8 million in funding available for Community Catalyst Grants

BALTIMORE — The application period has opened for the Community Catalyst Grants which funds community development work in historically disinvested areas.

The Baltimore City Department of Housing & Community Development announced that there's $2.8 million in funds under the program.

Funding can be used to "reduce blight; stabilize housing for existing homeowners; support mixed-income housing; encourage energy-efficient technology; strengthen the connection between health and housing; or provide gap financing, loan guarantees, or other financing that moves a project forward."

“Building more equitable communities starts with supporting organizations rooted in the community,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Numerous incredible organizations are doing this critical work on the ground already, and the Community Catalyst Grants program is making a real impact by supporting their efforts. Together we can build a stronger, brighter future for residents in communities that have been starved for investment for decades.”

If you'd like to learn more about the program, click here.