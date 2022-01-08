$2.4 million committed to Howard County hospital, health department amid COVID surge

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — $2 million has been committed to the Howard County General Hospital and $400,000 to the Howard County Health Department in American Rescue Plan funding, Howard County officials announced Friday.

The $2.4 million will address critical staffing needs at both organizations amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

“This latest COVID-19 surge caused by variants is overwhelming, and our healthcare workers, those on the frontlines, our EMS and paramedics are exhausted,” said Ball. “During this pandemic – they've been asked again and again to step up, sacrificing their time, energy, and health for our community. It is paramount that we invest in our healthcare workers, and our public health system, to retain our frontline employees and support them through this crisis.”

The funding comes as hospitalizations are expected to reach new heights amid the surge.