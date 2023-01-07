Watch Now
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Maryland store

<p>After nobody won the most recent Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize for Tuesday is expected to approach record territory.</p>
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 13:13:43-05

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — While no one has won the big money in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, one Marylander does have a million-dollar ticket.

The winning numbers in the drawing on Friday were 3, 20, 46, 59, and 63. The Mega Ball was 13.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the $1 million ticket was sold at Marlboro Liquors in Prince George's County.

There were five $1 million second-tier winners nationwide in Friday's drawing. Along with the one in Upper Marlboro, there were three more: one each in New York, New Jersey, and Florida.

The next drawing is on Tuesday. The amount is $1.1 billion, with an estimated cash option of $568.7 million.

This jackpot is the third-largest in Mega Millions history and the fifth-largest in US lottery history.

