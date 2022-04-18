$1M left-turn lane to be built on Rt. 30 in Reisterstown, site of prominent fatal crash

BALTIMORE — The State Highway Administration announced it will create a $1 million left-turn lane at a Route 30 intersection in Reisterstown that was the site of a prominent fatal crash in 2015.

The turn lane will be on Route 30/Hanover Pike and Mt. Gilead Road, in rural Reisterstown near Upperco and Camp Fretterd.

In 2015, Neely Tal Snyder, a 37-year-old mother of three and a prominent educator in the Jewish community, was killed on Route 30 after her car was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, reported the Jewish Times and the Baltimore Sun at the time.

Snyder had been waiting to make a left turn onto Mt. Gilead Road to go to Pearlstone Retreat Center, where she worked as a program director.

Now Route 30 will be widened so a left-turn lane can be installed from northbound Route 30 onto Mt. Gilead Road, said SHA in a press release.

The project will start next week is expected to be done this fall.

SHA Administrator Tim Smith said in a statement: “With the help of our partners in the local community during the project development phase, we are able to bring these improvements to enhance motorists’ safety at this intersection."

