Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

19-year-old killed in overnight shooting in East Baltimore

Baltimore police train in intervention
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 12:43:00-04

BALTIMORE  — A teenager was killed in a double shooting in East Baltimore that left one other person injured.

Around 12:31 a.m., officers arrived to the 1700 block of East Oliver Street to respond to a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old and 21-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019