19-year-old killed in overnight shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A teenager was killed in a double shooting in East Baltimore that left one other person injured.

Around 12:31 a.m., officers arrived to the 1700 block of East Oliver Street to respond to a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old and 21-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.