19-year-old killed in fatal shooting Friday in Camp Spring

CAMP SPRING, Md. — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead Friday in Camp Springs.

Police discovered 19-year-old Keith Wade of Suitland, around 4:50 p.m. in a parking lot in the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive. Wade, who suffered from several gunshot wounds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) and their motivation. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).